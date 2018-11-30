Cardinals' Chasen Shreve: Comes to terms with Cardinals
Shreve signed a one-year deal with St. Louis on Friday to avoid arbitration.
Shreve finished the 2018 campaign with a 3.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 52.2 innings split between the Yankees and Cardinals. The left-hander will likely remain in a middle-inning spot while also matching up with left-handed hitters out of the bullpen this upcoming season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...