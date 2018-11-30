Shreve signed a one-year deal with St. Louis on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Shreve finished the 2018 campaign with a 3.93 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 52.2 innings split between the Yankees and Cardinals. The left-hander will likely remain in a middle-inning spot while also matching up with left-handed hitters out of the bullpen this upcoming season.

