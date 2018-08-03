Cardinals' Chasen Shreve: First victory in new digs
Shreve (1-0) fired a scoreless ninth inning in which recorded a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Rockies.
Shreve notched his first Cardinals win in rather improbable fashion, as Jose Martinez plated the tying and winning runs as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth. That rewarded Shreve -- who got through his sole frame on an efficient 15 pitches -- with his first victory since May 6, which came in a Yankees uniform. The 28-year-old southpaw sports an unblemished ERA through two appearances in St. Louis, and he's likely to be used in a variety middle-to-late inning roles, including matchup-based situations versus left-handed hitters.
