Cardinals' Chasen Shreve: Gets call to big leagues
Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Shreve has posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 50:19 K:BB over 42.2 innings this season at Triple-A, earning him a shot out of the big-league bullpen. He'll take the spot of Tyler Webb, who was optioned to the Redbirds.
