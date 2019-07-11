Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Shreve has posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 50:19 K:BB over 42.2 innings this season at Triple-A, earning him a shot out of the big-league bullpen. He'll take the spot of Tyler Webb, who was optioned to the Redbirds.

More News
Our Latest Stories