Cardinals' Chasen Shreve: Kicked off 40-man roster
Shreve was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Shreve made three appearances out of the bullpen after being promoted July 11, allowing two runs while walking one and fanning two over two innings of work. Mike Mayers (lat) was activated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
