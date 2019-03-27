Shreve passed through waivers unclaimed Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Shreve had a respectable 3.93 ERA last season, but that came with a poor 5.12 FIP as he walked too many batters (11.5 percent). He could return to the big leagues at some point this year but his chances are hurt by the fact that he's no longer on the 40-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories