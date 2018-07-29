Shreve was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals along with Giovanny Gallegos in exchange for Luke Voit and international bonus pool money.

The 28-year-old southpaw has a 4.26 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 38 innings this year, so it's a useful addition for St. Louis. He now profiles as the Cardinals' top lefty reliever, although he doesn't figure to get many save chances, with Bud Norris and Jordan Hicks situated in the later innings.