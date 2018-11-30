Beck agreed to a minor-league contract with St. Louis on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Beck will provide additional relief depth within the Cardinals' organization after appearing in 20 big-league games this past season. Split between the Mets and White Sox, he logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with a poor 21:20 K:BB across 34 innings.

