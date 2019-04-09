Cardinals' Chris Ellis: Returned to Cardinals
Ellis cleared waivers and was returned to the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was a Rule 5 draft pick back in December, and as such, he needed to be offered back to his original team before being sent to the minors for another organization. Ellis should serve as organizational pitching depth for the Cardinals, but they left him unprotected from that draft for a reason.
