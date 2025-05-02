The Cardinals recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Roycroft was sent down last month after allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and six walks over 5.2 innings. He seemed to get back on track at Memphis, permitting two runs with a 6:2 K:BB across six frames.
