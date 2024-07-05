site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Chris Roycroft: Back with Cardinals
RotoWire Staff
Jul 5, 2024
Cardinals recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Roycroft has bounced back and forth between Memphis and St. Louis this season, throwing 15.2 innings with the Cardinals and owning a 2.87 ERA. Jacob Bosiokovic was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.
