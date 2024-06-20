Share Video

The Cardinals optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday

Roycroft has done a decent job in the majors since being called back up to St. Louis on June 4, allowing just one run in 8.2 innings. However, he'll be sent back down to Triple-A in favor of Adam Kloffenstein, as the Cardinals look to keep their bullpen stocked with fresh arms.

