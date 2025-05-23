The Cardinals optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Roycroft has had two different stints in the majors this season and neither of them have been successful, as he's yielded a 10 runs (eight earned) with a 6:8 K:BB over 10 innings. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be absorbed by Matt Svanson.