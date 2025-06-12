Cardinals' Chris Roycroft: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Roycroft has failed to find a groove during his multiple stints in the majors this season, posting a 6.92 ERA and 9:9 K:BB over 13 innings. Andre Granillo is taking his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
