The Cardinals optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
St. Louis is off Thursday and will likely wait until shortly before Friday's game against the Phillies to announce a replacement for Roycroft on the 26-man active roster. After winning a bullpen role out of spring training, Roycroft made seven relief appearances and collected two holds through the first two weeks of the season while allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and six walks over 5.2 innings.
