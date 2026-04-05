Cardinals' Chris Roycroft: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The right-hander will be demoted to Triple-A after surrendering five earned runs in his first five outings of the season. Roycroft had a 7.84 ERA in 20 appearances with the Cardinals last season and will likely need better results with Memphis in order to get another look in the big leagues.
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