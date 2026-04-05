default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Cardinals optioned Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The right-hander will be demoted to Triple-A after surrendering five earned runs in his first five outings of the season. Roycroft had a 7.84 ERA in 20 appearances with the Cardinals last season and will likely need better results with Memphis in order to get another look in the big leagues.

More News