Roycroft (1-2) allowed an unearned run on one walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Roycroft has yielded five runs (four earned) over his last four appearances. He gave up a walk-off sacrifice fly to get stuck with a 3-2 loss in the 10th inning of Saturday's day game. The right-hander continues to see mostly low-leverage work for the Cardinals, pitching to a 3.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 23 innings.