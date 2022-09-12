Stratton (8-4) pitched two-thirds of a perfect inning and earned the win Sunday over the Pirates.
Stratton got the last two outs of the eighth inning, and the Cardinals exploded for four runs to take the lead in the ninth. Over his last nine outings, he's allowed just one run and four hits, though he's also issued seven walks in 12.1 innings in that span. The improved pitching has trimmed his ERA to 4.37 with a 1.53 WHIP and 54:22 K:BB across 57.2 innings between the Cardinals and the Pirates this year. He's earned three wins since he was traded in early August, but he hasn't picked up a save or a hold with his new team.