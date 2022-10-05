Stratton (10-4) earned the extra-inning win Tuesday, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings.

Stratton's 10 wins are tied with Toronto's Adam Cimber for the most among major-league relievers this year. Since the start of September, Stratton has allowed just two runs on eight hits and four walks over 10.1 innings. The righty owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB through 63.1 innings between the Cardinals and the Pirates this season. Stratton will likely serve as a multi-inning reliever for the Cardinals during the postseason.