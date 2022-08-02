site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Chris Stratton: Goes to Cardinals
RotoWire Staff
Stratton was traded to the Cardinals on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran has not had a great season, posting a 5.09 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 40.2 innings. However, the Cardinals will attempt to get him back on track and boost their bullpen the rest of the way.
