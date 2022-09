Stratton (9-4) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win Friday over the Reds.

Stratton got the last out of the top of the seventh inning before the Cardinals rallied ahead in the bottom half of the frame. Stratton has picked up two wins in his last three appearances, and he's logged a solid 3.06 ERA despite a 1.47 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 17.2 innings with the Cardinals since joining them from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline.