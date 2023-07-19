Stratton picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the Marlins, allowing a run on two hits while logging a strikeout over an inning.

The Cardinals turned to Stratton to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning, with Jordan Hicks and Giovanny Gallegos each having pitched in consecutive games. Stratton allowed a run on a Luis Arraez double before coaxing a flyout from Jorge Soler to earn his first save this season. The 32-year-old Stratton has a 4.17 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 53:13 K:BB across 49.2 innings this year. While he's still behind Hicks and Gallegos in the St. Louis bullpen hierarchy, Stratton could be a name to watch if the Cardinals elect to move some relief pitching at the trade deadline.