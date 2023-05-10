Stratton (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Cubs.

Stratton got the last out of the seventh inning and stayed in for the eighth in a 4-4 game. The Cardinals pulled ahead in the ninth, and Giovanny Gallegos earned the save to give Stratton his first win in 14 appearances this season. Stratton has done relatively well in a low-leverage role with a 2.95 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over 21.1 innings. He's logged the most innings of any Cardinals reliever this season, but his ability to cover multiple frames likely prevents him from being a candidate for save chances.