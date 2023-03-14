Stratton has allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings across four Grapefruit League appearances.

He's also struck out three batters. Stratton has 11 career saves, but he's likely ticketed for a middle-relief assignment in his first full season with the Cardinals. The right-hander has had issues with permitting too many baserunners throughout his career -- he's never posted a BB/9 lower than 3.4 or a WHIP lower than 1.30. He could also be a long-shot candidate to be a spot starter, though he's only made six starts over the last four seasons and the Cardinals have a surplus of potential starters.