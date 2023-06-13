Stratton (1-1) allowed a run on three hits over one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Giants.

Stratton has been scored on in four of his last 10 outings, yielding nine runs over 13.1 innings in that span. He's added a 15:5 K:BB over those appearances. For the season, he has a passable 3.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB over 36.2 innings in a middle-relief role. His inconsistency of late makes it unlikely that he'll get many late-inning looks even with Ryan Helsley (forearm) on the injured list.