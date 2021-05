Coulter announced Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cardinals.

Coulter will make his return to affiliated ball after spending the past two seasons in the independent ranks with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association. A first-round pick of the Brewers in 2012, Coulter spent seven years in the organization before being cut loose. The Cardinals will assign the 27-year-old outfield to Triple-A Memphis.