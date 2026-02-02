The Cardinals acquired Ledbetter from the Rays on Monday as part of a three-team trade involving the Mariners, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

A second-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Ledbetter slashed .265/.337/.378 with seven home runs and 37 stolen bases over 123 contests at Double-A Montgomery in 2025. The 24-year-old is capable of handling all three outfield spots and could move up to Triple-A Memphis to begin the 2026 campaign.