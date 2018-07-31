Capel was traded from the Indians to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Jhon Torres in exchange for Oscar Mercado.

This is a rare prospect-for-prospect trade, with the Indians getting Mercado, who is closer to the big leagues, while the Cardinals get Capel, who, most importantly in their eyes, is not on the 40-man roster. The 21-year-old outfielder hit .261/.355/.388 with six home runs and 15 steals in 383 plate appearances at High-A prior to the trade. His combination of some pop and borderline plus speed makes him a rosterable prospect in deeper dynasty leagues.