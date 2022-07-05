Capel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.
Capel has started in only three of seven games since he was called up from Triple-A Memphis. Monday was his second consecutive start, and he accounted for two of the Cardinals' run-scoring plays with a sac fly in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the sixth. The rookie outfielder is 2-for-9 with two RBI so far, and he doesn't have a clear path to playing time. Capel is likely to continue competing with Lars Nootbaar in right field.