Cardinals' Conner Greene: Dealt to Cardinals
Greene was traded to the Cardinals on Friday along with Dominic Leone in exchange for Randal Grichuk.
The 22-year-old righty has a big mid-90s fastball but often doesn't have any clue where it's going. His changeup can be solid, but his two breaking balls are fringe offerings. He projects as a mid-to-late inning reliever long term, although the Cardinals will likely continue to develop him as a starter for now, hoping that his command jumps a grade. Greene has logged over 200 innings at Double-A but has yet to earn a promotion to Triple-A.
