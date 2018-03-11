Cardinals' Conner Greene: Leaving major-league camp
Greene was optioned to Double-A Springfield on Sunday.
Greene struggled to retire the opposition this spring. The 22-year-old threw 4.2 innings over five games, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks in that time. He'll look to improve his game at Double-A Springfield this season. Greene yet to find his groove at the Double-A level to this point. As a member of the Toronto organization, Greene spent the 2017 season at Double-A New Hampshire and built a 5.29 ERA and 1.69 WHIP across 26 games.
