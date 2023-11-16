The Cardinals outrighted Thomas to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Thomas was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Tuesday and passed through waivers unclaimed. He'll remain part of the organization -- but without a 40-man roster spot -- heading into the 2024 campaign.
