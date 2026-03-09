Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Cut from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Hjerpe (elbow) to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Hjerpe just recent resumed throwing from the mound following last April's Tommy John surgery. A former first-round pick, Hjerpe is aiming to make his season debut around midseason.
