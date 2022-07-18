The Cardinals have selected Hjerpe with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The data darling of the draft on the pitching side, Hjerpe's fastball sits in the low-90s, touching 95 mph, but the extreme vertical approach angle from his sidearm delivery allows his fastball to play up as a plus pitch. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound southpaw from Oregon State registered a 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 161:23 K:BB in 103.1 innings as a junior. Most pitchers gain a tick or two of velocity in pro ball, so the fastball should remain a dominant weapon, thanks partially to his excellent command. As with most starters with low arm slots, the big question is how his secondaries will develop. He throws a couple breaking balls and a changeup, but none of them are thrown harder than around 80 mph. Even so, his sweeping slider performed like a plus pitch in college. Hjerpe could be one of the best pitchers from this class.