Double-A Springfield placed Hjerpe on the injured list with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
He's missed a lot of time with elbow injuries since getting drafted in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. Hjerpe's inability to handle a starter's workload thus far points to a future in relief. He had a 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB in 52.1 innings (15 starts) at Double-A last year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Clean bill of health this spring•
-
Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Shut down two more weeks•
-
Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Sidelined at Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Moving up to Double-A•
-
Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Enjoying first big-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Cooper Hjerpe: Back in action•