Hjerpe (1-0) struck out six over four perfect innings of relief to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Hjerpe entered the contest in the fourth inning and set down 12 straight Rockies on a total of 54 pitches (41 strikes). Big-league debuts don't get much better than that. Across four levels of the minors this season, Hjerpe posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 61:32 K:BB over 42 innings as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. Hjerpe is poised to serve as a piggyback option as the Cardinals cut Kyle Leahy's innings back down the stretch. The duo could work as a tandem for likely three more turns through the rotation, with the next one tentatively projected to be at home versus the White Sox next weekend.