Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over Washington.

Dickerson doubled and scored a run in the third inning before doing major damage against Josiah Gray with a three-run shot in the fourth. The veteran outfielder has four multi-hit performances over his last nine games, collecting five extra-base hits and nine RBI during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .226/.276/.361 with 19 RBI and 17 runs scored through 145 plate appearances.