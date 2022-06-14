Dickerson (calf) said Tuesday that he's hopeful to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, if not sooner, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson's comments came after he took part in straight-line running on the field for the second day in a row. The 33-year-old has also been taking batting practice of late, but running the curves of the basepaths and showing he can change direction in the outfield may be the final hurdles he needs to clear in his recovery from a left calf strain before the Cardinals send him out on a rehab assignment. With both Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson beating him back from the 10-day injured list, Dickerson will likely have to settle for a reserve role once he's activated.