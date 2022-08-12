Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

Dickerson had an RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. The 33-year-old has taken on a reserve role in August, starting in just four of nine games this month. He's gone 10-for-27 (.370) with a home run and five RBI across 10 games since the All-Star break, but it'll likely remain tough for the veteran to draw into the lineup regularly. He owns a .233/.278/.363 slash line with four homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven doubles through 158 plate appearances this year.