Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something while running to right field in the middle of the second inning. The 33-year-old gestured to his left calf and was examined by trainers for several minutes before ultimately leaving the game. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.