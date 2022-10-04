Dickerson is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson will get some rest, even with a righty (JT Brubaker) on the hill for Pittsburgh. Alec Burleson will start in left field and hit fifth.
