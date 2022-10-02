Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 13-3 victory over the Pirates.
Dickerson's first-inning grand slam sent Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols and Alec Burleson to the plate and knocked opposing starter Luis Ortiz out of the game. It was Dickerson's sixth homer of the season and his first since Aug. 29. The veteran outfielder has struggled lately, going 4-for-37 over his last 12 games. During that span, Dickerson's batting average dropped from .294 to where it sits now at .270.
