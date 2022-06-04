Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 14-5 win over the Cubs.

Dickerson hadn't gone yard all year, but he snapped the power drought with solo shots in the fourth and ninth innings. It's been a slow start at the dish for the outfielder, who is slashing just .194/.245/.286 with 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles through 106 plate appearances. He shouldn't be expected to see much more than a part-time role, mainly against right-handed pitching, especially once Dylan Carlson (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are ready to return.