Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 13-4 win over the Reds.

Dickerson saw a seven-game hitting streak end Sunday against Atlanta, but he made up for lost time in Monday's contest. The homer was his first in August and his fifth of the year, though he's been productive with five doubles and a triple among his 22 hits through 17 games this month. For the season, the veteran is slashing .283/.316/.435 with 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and 11 doubles through 196 plate appearances.