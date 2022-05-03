Dickerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Dickerson typically handles the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter, but he'll take a seat Tuesday in favor of the righty-hitting Albert Pujols even with Kansas City bringing a right-hander (Brad Keller) to the mound. Dickerson's move to the bench may just be a byproduct of the Cardinals wanting to find more work for Pujols, who has received only 20 plate appearances in seven games over the past two weeks.