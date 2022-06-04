Dickerson exited the first game of Saturday's doubleheader due to left calf discomfort, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson talked with a trainer for several minutes after pulling up on his way to right field in the middle of the second inning, and he was ultimately removed from the game. He should tentatively be considered day-to-day after receiving his diagnosis, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's nightcap.