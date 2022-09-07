Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

With two hits Tuesday, Dickerson now has six multi-hit games in his last 13. The hot streak has earned Dickerson almost every day playing time, although the streak has lined up with the Cardinals facing mostly right-handed starters. As a testament to manager Oliver Marmol playing the splits, he pulled Dickerson for Dylan Carlson to face southpaw reliever Jake McGhee despite Dickerson's two hits on the day. The veteran is slashing .289/.319/.438 in 213 plate appearances this season.