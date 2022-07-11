Dickerson will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Phillies.

Dickerson has now started in each of the Cardinals' three games since he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. He went 0-for-6 with a pair of walks in the final two games of the weekend and should be able to hold down a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching until Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) is ready to come off the injured list.