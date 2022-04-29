Dickerson isn't starting Friday against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson went 3-for-7 with a run and three RBI over the last two games but will get a breather with left-hander Madison Bumgarner starting for Arizona. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Out against righty•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: On bench Friday•