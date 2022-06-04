Dickerson (calf) isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson exited Saturday's matinee in the middle of the second inning due to left calf discomfort and will be out of the lineup for the second game of the twin bill. Brendan Donovan is starting in left field and batting fifth, and Dickerson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.