Dickerson isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a run and two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Cardinals, and he'll be on the bench for the second time in the last three games. Juan Yepez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
